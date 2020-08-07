Colorcon opens new technical centre in Melbourne

The facility provides customers in Australasia access to pharmaceutical class development services

US based Colorcon, a world leader in the development and supply of film coating systems and excipients, has announced the opening of a new technical center in Melbourne, Australia.

The facility provides customers in Australasia access to pharmaceutical class development services such as tablet formulation and coating as the region seeks to shorten supply chains and increase the capacity of its pharmaceutical sector. The new center is in the award-winning and prestigious Caribbean Business Park.

Even before COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and wellness markets in Australasia were expanding led by a steady increase in the older population and strong demand for the nutritional domestic and export markets.

Mr. David Wei, General Manager, Colorcon South East Asia, commented, "Opening this facility demonstrates Colorcon's continued commitment to supporting the growing pharmaceutical and nutritional markets in Australia, reducing our customer's time to market during product development. The investment reflects Colorcon's dedication to providing best-in-class products and services."